Choosing between a shiny new build and a character‑filled classic is a familiar dilemma for Essendon buyers. Stroll down a leafy street near Rose Street or Buckley Street, and it’s easy to see why: rows of period homes now sit beside sleek townhouses and low‑rise apartments, each offering a different lifestyle.

In a market shaped by rising prices, tight stock and changing government housing policies, the decision feels bigger than ever.

The Essendon Property Landscape

Essendon blends old‑world charm with steady change, and that mix is what draws in so many buyers.

Around the tree‑lined streets, you’ll find Victorian and Edwardian homes, California bungalows and solid post‑war houses, many on generous blocks close to quality schools, parks and tram or train links into the CBD.

New builds, on the other hand, are appearing as infill townhouses, contemporary duplexes and some apartment projects near key transport routes and shopping strips, appealing to those who prefer modern layouts and low‑maintenance living.

Families often come for space, yards and established streetscapes, while investors focus on rental demand and long‑term growth in a blue‑chip inner‑north‑west suburb. Downsizers and busy professionals may lean toward newer homes that cut back on weekend maintenance.

Comparing the Options: Pros and Cons

A. Buying a New Build

New builds feature modern design, energy efficiency, and fresh finishes, with open-plan living, double glazing, and modern appliances that make daily life more comfortable and cheaper than older homes.

Builder warranties reduce early headaches, and maintenance is lighter initially, freeing weekends for enjoying Essendon’s cafes and parks instead of fixing gutters.

Extended stamp duty concessions for eligible off-the-plan apartments, units, and townhouses until late 2026 can greatly reduce upfront costs and boost housing construction across Victoria.

On the flip side, new builds often cost more per square metre, especially in inner suburbs where land is scarce. They may lack mature trees and neighbourhood character, leaving buyers feeling they are waiting for a community to develop.

Construction delays and inconsistent developer reliability add uncertainty about move‑in dates and quality.

B. Buying an Established Home

Established homes in Essendon are cherished for their character, ornate details, and wide verandas, often near long‑standing schools, parks, and bustling strips. Mature gardens, larger backyards, and tree-lined streets offer “instant lifestyle,” with a history of past sales to gauge value and growth prospects. Buyers also see strong potential to add value through renovations or extensions.

On the downside, older wiring, plumbing, roofs, and foundations can lead to high maintenance costs, especially if work is delayed. Old layouts may feel outdated, making updates to kitchens, bathrooms, or insulation costly and disruptive.

Renovation costs are unpredictable. Established homes suit families needing space and heritage features, and buyers seeking immediate lifestyle benefits who are okay with repairs or phased renovations.

How Government Policy Shapes Choice

Victoria’s housing strategy aims to meet the demand for more homes in preferred areas by allocating 70% of new builds to established suburbs and 30% to growth corridors, supported by reforms to expedite approvals near jobs and services.

It extends stamp duty relief for eligible off‑the‑plan townhouses and apartments to lower costs and promote medium‑density projects.

The government is also unlocking land and streamlining subdivision processes to diversify housing options, which, for Essendon buyers, means more new builds in established areas and a changing balance between old and new homes.

Decision‑making Framework

When comparing new and established homes, consider budget, borrowing power, and a buffer for costs or repairs. Move-in timing varies; some need certainty in months, others can wait 12-24 months.

Lifestyle priorities influence choices: some prefer tree-lined streets and historic facades, others favour modern designs with efficient systems. Consider future resale, family needs, or investment goals in your decision. Understand the area well and consult a mortgage broker in Essendon for local financial advice to make smarter property decisions.

For Essendon buyers, both new builds and established homes offer genuine advantages, just in different ways.

New properties lean into low‑maintenance living, modern comforts, and policy‑backed incentives, while older homes deliver character, space, and an instant neighbourhood feel. The best choice depends on budget, timing, risk comfort and how someone wants to live day to day.

By weighing up these factors carefully, buyers can choose the option that fits their current life and supports their goals for the future.