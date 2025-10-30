Digital Editions
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Rural
Rural
Free support for landholders tackling woody weeds
Rural
Keeping soil in place when your paddocks are bare
Rural
Calls for fuel reduction in state forests
Calls for state government to allow public to assist with fuel reduction in state forests
Rural
Rod Manning has gone a droving
A decision by Mansfield's Rod Manning to go droving in southern NSW has paid off
Rural
Cleeland slams forced entry powers as Labor pushes through controversial bill
Nationals commit to repealing VicGrid Stage 2 reform if the opposition is elected in 2026
Rural
Backing the heart of agriculture through grants
Ag show grant applications opened for 2025 with a September 12 deadline
Rural
Supporting cattlemen in the High Country
New GPS technology represents an opportunity to get cattle back into the High Country grazing
Rural
More relief arrives for drought stricken farmers
Livestock feed support still missing from Drought Support Package: McCurdy
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta