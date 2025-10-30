Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Free support for landholders tackling woody weeds

Keeping soil in place when your paddocks are bare

Calls for fuel reduction in state forests

Calls for state government to allow public to assist with fuel reduction in state forests
Rod Manning has gone a droving

A decision by Mansfield's Rod Manning to go droving in southern NSW has paid off
Cleeland slams forced entry powers as Labor pushes through controversial bill

Nationals commit to repealing VicGrid Stage 2 reform if the opposition is elected in 2026
Backing the heart of agriculture through grants

Ag show grant applications opened for 2025 with a September 12 deadline
Supporting cattlemen in the High Country

New GPS technology represents an opportunity to get cattle back into the High Country grazing
More relief arrives for drought stricken farmers

Livestock feed support still missing from Drought Support Package: McCurdy
