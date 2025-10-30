Social media
Grimshaw best of three to take Ladies Championship

Lording and Skinner the in-form nine hole golfers

Juniors charge as winter weather hits the fairways

Some exciting new junior players are starting to blossom in the game of golf
Rough weather stymies ladies golf

The weather was against us for golf this week
Soft fairways, strong scores in golf

Saturday was the June monthly medal, sponsored by the pro shop
Golf’s comings, goings and challenges

This week saw the return of ladies from the beach and snow skiing
Golf settles after the holiday rush

Men's golf report
Nate Longstaff takes out Mansfield Golf Club's monthly medal

Congratulations to Nate Longstaff, winner of Mansfield Golf Club's monthly medal
