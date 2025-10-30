Social media
Merton secures crucial win against Milawa

U12s battle hard against strong opposition

And the winner is the great game of cricket

Final game of the season for Delatite B'grade going down to Wangaratta City Colts
Delatite defeats Ovens Valley United in a good weekend for cricket

Both the Delatite U16s and the A Reserve in good form for weekend of cricket
Trip to Mulwala ends in defeat for B Grade

Mansfield B Grade team has day to forget
Huge partnership sees big win for A Reserves

Delatite Cricket club hosted Benalla at Lords Ground Reserve
Merton receive wake up call in loss to Greta

Merton started the new year with a disappointing trip to Gret
Merton secures win in final game before break

Merton now sits 4th on the WDCA B Grade ladde
