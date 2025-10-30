Digital Editions
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Home page
Sport
Cricket
Merton secures crucial win against Milawa
U12s battle hard against strong opposition
And the winner is the great game of cricket
Final game of the season for Delatite B'grade going down to Wangaratta City Colts
Delatite defeats Ovens Valley United in a good weekend for cricket
Both the Delatite U16s and the A Reserve in good form for weekend of cricket
Trip to Mulwala ends in defeat for B Grade
Mansfield B Grade team has day to forget
Huge partnership sees big win for A Reserves
Delatite Cricket club hosted Benalla at Lords Ground Reserve
Merton receive wake up call in loss to Greta
Merton started the new year with a disappointing trip to Gret
Merton secures win in final game before break
Merton now sits 4th on the WDCA B Grade ladde
