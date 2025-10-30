Social media
Ryder rides away

Drive and cycle safely these summer holidays

Dirt Crits Gravity - Ryder finished first

THE last Dirt Crits of 2024 saw 22 entrants for two timed runs at Rifle Butts Reserve
Merinda Way road race - Ryder finished last

Last Thursday night Andy Garrett won the final MMBCC handicap road race of 2024
Dirt Crits long course

Fourteen intrepid souls turned out for the final 2024 XC edition of Dirt Crits on December 3
Racing for pizza

Last week in hot conditions 23 riders raced in Jamieson on one of the club's favourite courses
Young MMBCC riders shine at the Rookie Cup

A group of young riders proudly represented MMBCC at the Joyride Rookie Cup this spring
Rob Curtis Memorial Handicap

A close bunch finish saw Simon Hall just in front of Damian Grundy and Darren Bakker
