Thursday, 30.10.2025
Netball

Mansfield’s mixed bag in the den

Bomberettes batter North Wang in clean sweep

Eagles netballers show heart against Mooroopna

Eagles netballers show heart against Mooroopna
Eva nets GVL U15s Best and Fairest

LAST week Eva Clysdale received the Goulburn Valley League U15 Best and Fairest medal
Eagles go down fighting against Echuca in GF showdown

In a nail-biting grand final, Mansfield Eagles lose 41 to 45 against Euro
MPS compete at State in netball

On September 18, Mansfield Primary School competed at the State Netball championships
Bombers book grand final spots with commanding wins

A and B Grade netball sides join all five Bonnie Doon teams in grand final
Bomberettes A grade take down Tarrawingee

Bonnie Doon a grade redeemed their loss from last years semi finals coming away with a win
