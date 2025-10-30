Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Politics and Government

4000 back change in legal driving age

Haines sworn in for third term

BBQ upgrade for tennis club with federal funding boost

The Mansfield Tennis Association has secured a $6,000 grant to install electric BBQ facilities
Treaty bill set for parliament this year

Legislation to secure Treaty between government and First People's later this year
6000 businesses no longer have to pay payroll tax

State government makes change to bring relief to thousands of businesses
Haines questions delay to home care packages

Originally scheduled for 1 July, the rollout has been pushed to November
McLeish slams family violence funding cuts

Call to properly fund critical domestic and family violence programs
Blue Gum bus rolling into region's towns

All aboard the Blue Gum bus to access government services on the go
