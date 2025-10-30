Digital Editions
Latest Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
News
All News
Arts and Entertainment
Business
Community
Council
Education
Emergency Services
Environment
Events
Health
Infrastructure and Transport
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Police and Courts
Politics and Government
Regional
Rural
Special Features
Tourism
Youth
Sport
All Sport
Basketball
Bowls
Cricket
Cycling
Football
Golf
Horse Racing
Motorsport
Netball
Soccer
Swimming
Tennis
Real estate
North East Property Guide
Real Estate View
Publications
Euroa Gazette
Ovens Murray Advertiser
Alpine Observer
Myrtleford Times
Mansfield Courier
North East Living Magazine
North and Goulburn Murray Farmer
Southern Farmer
Regional Extra
Special Publications
North East Media
Directory
GO
Sign in
Subscribe
Social media
Sign in
Subscribe
Sign in
Subscribe
News
Digital Editions
Sport
Community
Rural
Real estate
Events
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Digital Editions
Latest Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
News
All News
Arts and Entertainment
Business
Community
Council
Education
Emergency Services
Environment
Events
Health
Infrastructure and Transport
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Police and Courts
Politics and Government
Regional
Rural
Special Features
Tourism
Youth
Sport
All Sport
Basketball
Bowls
Cricket
Cycling
Football
Golf
Horse Racing
Motorsport
Netball
Soccer
Swimming
Tennis
Real estate
North East Property Guide
Real Estate View
Publications
Euroa Gazette
Ovens Murray Advertiser
Alpine Observer
Myrtleford Times
Mansfield Courier
North East Living Magazine
North and Goulburn Murray Farmer
Southern Farmer
Regional Extra
Special Publications
North East Media
Directory
Social media
GO
Sign in
Subscribe
Home page
>
Sport
>
Horse Racing
Horse Racing
Horse Racing
Picnic racing returns
Horse Racing
Solid performances at the Mansfield Races
Horse Racing
Thrills, fashions, family fun
The 170th running of the Mansfield Cup will attract competitors and visitors from throughout th
Horse Racing
Gerald Egan awarded Life Membership of MDRC
MDRC President Leanne Backwell outlined Gerald’s long association with the club
Horse Racing
The town's party
Marks IGA Melbourne Cup Day Picnic Races Bring Mansfield Together
Horse Racing
Dressed to impress
Outfits are a spring racing tradition at the Mansfield picnic races
Horse Racing
Top racing at Merton kicks off 2024.
The competition was keen at Merton for the annual New Year's Day meeting
Horse Racing
Crowds flock to Merton New Year Cup meeting
Blue skies and a good track ensured a big crowd at the Merton Races on New Year's Day
Read more
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta