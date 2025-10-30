Digital Editions
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Basketball
Basketball
Slam dunk in Swan Hill
Basketball
Eagles rep basketball trials open now
Basketball
Gold Boys go down to the wire against the Hurricanes
Shepparton basketball tournament glory and disappoinment for Mansfield's Under 16 Gold Boys
Basketball
Sights set on future tournaments after Shepparton glory for Under 14 Girls
Mansfield's Under 14 Girls Gold team make it to semis in Shepparton
Basketball
Pipped at the post, U16 Blues go down to Echuca in hard-fought finals
Playing with determination Mansfield U/16 Blue Boys team make basketball finals against Echuc
Basketball
Under 12 Girls Gold Team play fast and fierce at Southern Peninsula
Mansfield's Under 12 Girls Gold Team secures victory at Southern Peninsula Tournament
Basketball
U12 Boys Gold Team clinches thrilling grand final victory
Mansfield's U12 Boys Gold Team clinches grand final victory at Southern Peninsula Tournament
Basketball
U16 Boys Gold Team dominates, secures grand final victory
Mansfield's U16 Boys Gold Team secures grand final victory against Bairnsdale
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta