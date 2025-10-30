Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Slam dunk in Swan Hill

Eagles rep basketball trials open now

Gold Boys go down to the wire against the Hurricanes

Shepparton basketball tournament glory and disappoinment for Mansfield's Under 16 Gold Boys
Sights set on future tournaments after Shepparton glory for Under 14 Girls

Mansfield's Under 14 Girls Gold team make it to semis in Shepparton
Pipped at the post, U16 Blues go down to Echuca in hard-fought finals

Playing with determination Mansfield U/16 Blue Boys team make basketball finals against Echuc
Under 12 Girls Gold Team play fast and fierce at Southern Peninsula

Mansfield's Under 12 Girls Gold Team secures victory at Southern Peninsula Tournament
U12 Boys Gold Team clinches thrilling grand final victory

Mansfield's U12 Boys Gold Team clinches grand final victory at Southern Peninsula Tournament
U16 Boys Gold Team dominates, secures grand final victory

Mansfield's U16 Boys Gold Team secures grand final victory against Bairnsdale
