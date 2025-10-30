Digital Editions
Latest Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
News
All News
Arts and Entertainment
Business
Community
Council
Education
Emergency Services
Environment
Events
Health
Infrastructure and Transport
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Police and Courts
Politics and Government
Regional
Rural
Special Features
Tourism
Youth
Sport
All Sport
Basketball
Bowls
Cricket
Cycling
Football
Golf
Horse Racing
Motorsport
Netball
Soccer
Swimming
Tennis
Real estate
North East Property Guide
Real Estate View
Publications
Euroa Gazette
Ovens Murray Advertiser
Alpine Observer
Myrtleford Times
Mansfield Courier
North East Living Magazine
North and Goulburn Murray Farmer
Southern Farmer
Regional Extra
Special Publications
North East Media
Directory
GO
Sign in
Subscribe
Social media
Sign in
Subscribe
Sign in
Subscribe
News
Digital Editions
Sport
Community
Rural
Real estate
Events
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Digital Editions
Latest Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
News
All News
Arts and Entertainment
Business
Community
Council
Education
Emergency Services
Environment
Events
Health
Infrastructure and Transport
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Police and Courts
Politics and Government
Regional
Rural
Special Features
Tourism
Youth
Sport
All Sport
Basketball
Bowls
Cricket
Cycling
Football
Golf
Horse Racing
Motorsport
Netball
Soccer
Swimming
Tennis
Real estate
North East Property Guide
Real Estate View
Publications
Euroa Gazette
Ovens Murray Advertiser
Alpine Observer
Myrtleford Times
Mansfield Courier
North East Living Magazine
North and Goulburn Murray Farmer
Southern Farmer
Regional Extra
Special Publications
North East Media
Directory
Social media
GO
Sign in
Subscribe
Home page
>
News
>
Events
Events
Events
A lantern lit solstice
Events
A lantern lit solstice
Events
A touch of Spain comes to the Magnolia
Guest chef Tony De Pasquale returns to Mansfield's Magnolia with a Spanish menu
Events
Mansfield siblings take on speedcubing
Speedcubing a passion for Mansfield siblings Harvey and Vivian Knight
Events
Skate board queen Hayley Wilson in encore screenings
Three young female skateboarders with a dream to compete at the Olympics captured on film
Events
First-ever tour explores historic shearing sheds
A Shearng Shed tour through Mansfield district has enlightened much of the history of sheep
Events
All that's irreverent at the Bald Archy
Bald Archy Prize opens in Mansfield on Friday night on High Street
Events
Lest we forget
ANZAC Day across the shire a time for us to remember our servicemen and women
Read more
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta