Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Home page>News>Events

Events

Events

A lantern lit solstice

A lantern lit solstice
A lantern lit solstice
Events

A lantern lit solstice

A lantern lit solstice
A lantern lit solstice
Events

A touch of Spain comes to the Magnolia

Guest chef Tony De Pasquale returns to Mansfield's Magnolia with a Spanish menu
A touch of Spain comes to the Magnolia
A touch of Spain comes to the Magnolia
Events

Mansfield siblings take on speedcubing

Speedcubing a passion for Mansfield siblings Harvey and Vivian Knight
Mansfield siblings take on speedcubing
Mansfield siblings take on speedcubing
Events

Skate board queen Hayley Wilson in encore screenings

Three young female skateboarders with a dream to compete at the Olympics captured on film
Skate board queen Hayley Wilson in encore screenings
Skate board queen Hayley Wilson in encore screenings
Events

First-ever tour explores historic shearing sheds

A Shearng Shed tour through Mansfield district has enlightened much of the history of sheep
First-ever tour explores historic shearing sheds
First-ever tour explores historic shearing sheds
Events

All that's irreverent at the Bald Archy

Bald Archy Prize opens in Mansfield on Friday night on High Street
All that's irreverent at the Bald Archy
All that's irreverent at the Bald Archy
Events

Lest we forget

ANZAC Day across the shire a time for us to remember our servicemen and women
Lest we forget
Lest we forget
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta