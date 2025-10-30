Social media
Eagles swoop in second-half surge

Eagles swoop in second-half surge
Doon dismantles Hawks

Sportsperson of the year nominee: Jimmy Herridge

Mansfield midfielder Jimmy Herridge earns nomination
Ovens and Murray reclaim Ash-Wilson Trophy

Ovens and Murray reclaim Ash-Wilson Trophy by 77 points in Wangaratta interleague win
Season opener for Eagles Under 14s

Mansfield Eagles juniors head to Wangaratta for season opener
Injuries disrupt Bombers’ season opener

Seniors outclassed by Whorouly, but reserves steady to claim gritty first-round win
New coaches announced for Eagles women's footy

Head coach David Holliday assisted by Amy Starzer will form the Eagles coaching panel for AFLW
MFNC look forward to more summer camps

Mansfield Football Netball Club are holding their training camp at Mt Buller next month
