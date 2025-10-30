Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Home page>News>Infrastructure and Trans...

Infrastructure and Transport

Infrastructure and Transport

Hyper-local weather data, valuable tool

Infrastructure and Transport

Rate cut springs housing hopes

Rate cut springs housing hopes
Rate cut springs housing hopes
Infrastructure and Transport

New Mansfield aged care facility reaches milestone

The aged care facility redevelopment reaches structural completion with fit-out now underway
New Mansfield aged care facility reaches milestone
New Mansfield aged care facility reaches milestone
Infrastructure and Transport

Paving the way for more worker housing in Mansfield

Alzburg Resort is successful in receiving grant to build worker accommodation
Paving the way for more worker housing in Mansfield
Paving the way for more worker housing in Mansfield
Infrastructure and Transport

Official opening and sod turning at Mansfield Autism

Mansfield Autism's farm school campus officially opened on Thursday August 8
Official opening and sod turning at Mansfield Autism
Official opening and sod turning at Mansfield Autism
Infrastructure and Transport

Stakeholder group to guide station precinct redevelopment

Three new members have been appointed to the Mansfield Station Precinct Stakeholder Group
Infrastructure and Transport

New weather station to deliver local forecasts for Mansfield

Real-time local weather and forecasts are now available for Mansfield via council website
Infrastructure and Transport

Green light for new Highton Lane roundabout

A roundabout on Highton Lane forms part of Mansfield Council's strategic IMPACT route
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta