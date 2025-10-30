Police and Courts

Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Fire on ban day lands men in court

Drug discovery on school grounds

Multiple motorists fined and disqualified in court

Hooning on High

Crime low, community engagement high

Still the safe side

Collision at Merrijig leaves one dead

Tragic collision in Merrijig last week left one dead and three others injured
ATO, police seize North East tobacco crop

More than 20-tonne of illicit tobacco found at property in region
