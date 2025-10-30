Digital Editions
Local ambo response times improve
Mushroom murder case linked to Mansfield
New paramedics arrive in Mansfield as part of regional intake
The majority of the intake has been assigned to regional areas
New faces for Barjarg brigade management team
Barjarg CFA has recently welcomed Janene Anderson and Kate Law as secretary and treasurer
Continued need for Emergency Services facilities
Facilities deemed 'currently functional' in need of upgrades according to CFA and SES
New leadership team at Mansfield Fire Brigade
A new Brigade Management Team (BMT) has taken office at Mansfield Fire Brigade
Mansfield SES facility considered fine
Deemed functional, state government has no immediate plans to upgrade Mansfield SES facility
Wood heater fire scare for north east family
One Tatura household had a lucky escape when bedlinen became engulfed
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta