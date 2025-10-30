Digital Editions
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Home page
Sport
Swimming
Mansfield Swimming Club makes waves as fourth quarter nominee
Mansfield swimmers shine at sprint championships
Busy swim season for Mansfield Swim Club
Mansfield Swim Club are back in the pool this year, with 82 swimmers registered
Open water success for Amelie
A fantastic way to finish off 2024
Mansfield swimmers shine at Shepparton’s long course meet
Well done to those who stepped up to add some new events to their schedule
Hot races and big achievements at Wangaratta swim meet
Fourteen swimmers hit the road for a big weekend at the Wangaratta outdoor 50 metre pool
A super Sunday of swimming in Benalla
Mansfield and Benalla swimmers took part in a series of clinics run by Effortless Swimming
Mansfield swimmers shine in Melbourne and Albury
Mansfield swimmers made a splash at meets in Melbourne and Albury over the weekend
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta