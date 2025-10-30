Social media
Swimming

Mansfield Swimming Club makes waves as fourth quarter nominee

Mansfield swimmers shine at sprint championships

Busy swim season for Mansfield Swim Club

Mansfield Swim Club are back in the pool this year, with 82 swimmers registered
Open water success for Amelie

A fantastic way to finish off 2024
Mansfield swimmers shine at Shepparton’s long course meet

Well done to those who stepped up to add some new events to their schedule
Hot races and big achievements at Wangaratta swim meet

Fourteen swimmers hit the road for a big weekend at the Wangaratta outdoor 50 metre pool
A super Sunday of swimming in Benalla

Mansfield and Benalla swimmers took part in a series of clinics run by Effortless Swimming
Mansfield swimmers shine in Melbourne and Albury

Mansfield swimmers made a splash at meets in Melbourne and Albury over the weekend
