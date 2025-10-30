Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Mansfield's Stacey Moore wins at beauty awards

Kubota expert makes Mansfield home

National retailer award for Marks IGA

Beware early morning tax scam emails and SMS designed to catch you off-guard

Tips from CPA Australia on how to recognise tax scams going into the end of financial year
Increase to Superannuation Guarantee welcome – but what does it mean for your take-home pay?

Minimum contribution to superannuation increases to 12 per cent this July 1
SCA leads development of National Code of Ethics for the strata sector

New code of ethics proposed for nation-wide introduction
Easter bunny brings the crowds for long weekend

Easter Weekend delivers bumper trade for local businesses
Aussie Brewmakers shifts to online retail with warehouse outlet

The local brew supply store has long served homebrewing enthusiasts
