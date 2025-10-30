Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Golf

Grimshaw best of three to take Ladies Championship

Basketball

Slam dunk in Swan Hill

Horse Racing

Picnic racing returns

Melbourne Cup Day set to deliver family fun, fashion and country racing thrills in Mansfield
Picnic racing returns
Golf

Lording and Skinner the in-form nine hole golfers

Winner was Sandra Lording with 18 points and runner-up Glenis Skinner with 16 points
Football

Eagles swoop in second-half surge

Mansfield overcomes slow start to knock off Seymour in high-scoring clash
Netball

Mansfield’s mixed bag in the den

Mansfield VS Seymour Netball Reports, July 19th, 2025
Netball

Bomberettes batter North Wang in clean sweep

Bonnie Doon Netball Reports vs North Wangaratta – 19th July 2025
Golf

Juniors charge as winter weather hits the fairways

Some exciting new junior players are starting to blossom in the game of golf
