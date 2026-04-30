On Wednesday, 22 October 2025, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology launched its new website. It had been 12 years since its last significant redesign. Expectations were high.

The public response was swift, and their feedback was scathing. The site was hard to navigate, data appeared to be missing, and key functions seemed less, well, functional. And, with an intense stormfront bearing down on the country’s south-east, the changes weren’t just disappointing, they could even prove fatal.

To add insult to potential injury, reports soon revealed that the whole thing had cost an unfathomable $96.5 million. All paid for from the public purse.

This high-profile failure is an important cautionary tale for any business considering a digital upgrade. It highlights how complexity can lead to over-engineering, budget blowouts, and serious delivery delays, while still not achieving your objectives.

From modest refresh to multimillion-dollar mess

Subsequent investigation into the anatomy of the BoM’s big bomb has provided some insight into how it all happened.

The project was approved and funded in 2017. Initially, it was a fairly modest website redesign, with all of the standard aims: more modern look, easier navigation, etc. The budget was a much more fitting, though still very healthy, $4.1 million.

All sounds reasonable enough, right?

The problem was that the project was largely a response to a 2015 cyberattack, which exposed serious weaknesses within the agency’s systems. So, while it began as a fairly modest redesign, it quickly bloated to a sprawling upgrade of reporting and forecasting integrations. As the scope grew, so did the budget and timeline.

The end result? A website that many Australians found harder to use than its predecessor, despite its hefty price tag.

Cut to 4 months later, a further $1.15 million had been spent on upgrades. But, still, 400,000 people a day were still using its predecessor.

In commercial terms, that’s difficult to justify.

A well-built, high-traffic, content-rich website typically has a budget in the tens of thousands. Even adding in the higher security requirements of a critical government agency like the Bureau, the initial budget should have been more than ample to achieve a good result.

The hidden cost of over-engineering

This proves a fundamental truth about web design: expensive does not necessarily equal effective.

This is particularly applicable for large custom builds. The size of the program means ambition is often prioritised over usability. Designers feel they need to justify the budget with impressive architecture and bespoke features.

But this ultimately just creates technical debt. It introduces extra dependencies, increases maintenance, and complicates future updates.

Over time, even simple changes become slow and costly. Bugs and performance issues are left unremedied, so they begin to multiply. And, eventually, the only solution is to start again with another expensive redesign.

What’s worse, the end user gets lost in the process.

A successful website is supposed to deliver information clearly, quickly, and reliably. When projects grow too complex, this is forgotten, and usability almost always suffers. Design decisions end up being guided by technical compromises rather than by how real people behave online.

Building a great website shouldn’t be that hard

According to many web development experts, like those employed by digital agency WebOracle, the key to good web design is getting the basics right. The primary focus should be on performance, scalability, and ongoing improvement. By keeping it simple and prioritising the things that actually matter, you can get top-tier results without the risk of a multimillion-dollar blowout.

The key? Selecting the right platform. While businesses now have a range of options to choose from, not all platforms are created equal. And, although many market their ease of use, it’s actually modularity and flexibility that are most important.

This is precisely where popular platforms like WordPress continue to excel, thanks to high performance, SEO-ready architecture and easy scalability. Yes, WordPress is extremely popular, powering over 43% of websites. Because the platform is widely understood, businesses are not tied to one agency or developer. Knowledge transfer is simpler.

This is important because technology is only part of the equation. Outcomes depend heavily on who builds your site, and how well they understand the market it serves.

This is where partnering with a seasoned WordPress web developer in Melbourne can make a real difference. A local developer will understand your audience, their search behaviours, and what they expect from a good website. Decisions are made faster, communication is clearer, and accountability is real. Most importantly, you end up with a website that really works for you and your customers.

Lessons businesses should take seriously

The BoM website may be a government project, but its lessons apply universally. Budget blowouts, technical debt, and poor user experience are not problems unique to the public sector. They’re planning problems.

For Australian businesses, the takeaway is simple: bigger isn’t better, and expensive doesn’t mean effective. With the right platform, the right approach, and the right local partner, building a powerful, reliable website doesn’t need to be complicated.