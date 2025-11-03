Social media
Monday, 3.11.2025
Hannah Kennelly
Arts and Entertainment

Brushstrokes of connection and creativity

Football

Bonnie Doon squash Grasshoppers during Round 13 battle

Police and Courts

Split verdict in murder trial

Community

'It is what it is' – Woods Point hotel wins Best Bush Pub

Football

Eagles fall prey to Lions during weekend defeat

Football

Bombers snuff out Bright’s lights in competitive clash

Police and Courts

Fatal car accident at Tolmie

Arts and Entertainment

Eco-conscious skiers embrace recycled snow gear

Arts and Entertainment

Love theatre? Why not cycle there

Community

Cycling Without Age: "A joyous activity"