With several dawn services and marches to be held across Mansfield Shire, the community will once again come together on Anzac Day to remember the sacrifice of those who have served the nation in all wars and conflicts.

Local commemorations will begin with dawn services and continue throughout the morning, offering multiple opportunities for people of all ages to attend, pay their respects and stand together in remembrance.

Mayor Cr Steve Rabie encourages the community to stand shoulder to shoulder in paying tribute to the Anzacs and all of those who have fought to protect Australia, its freedoms and way of life.

"It will once again be an honour to lay a wreath at the Anzac Day dawn service at the Mansfield Memorial Gates,” he said.

“My time in service is something I’m proud of.

"Like many in our community, I hold deep respect for those who served and those who never came home so that we can continue to live in a free and democratic country.

"Anzac Day, its dawn services and morning marches, is always a moving experience in Mansfield Shire.

"I encourage you all to look up your local event and stand with your fellow community members in honour of the fallen.”

Mansfield

Dawn Service – 6am – Mansfield Memorial Gates

The march – 9.45am (participants to assemble 15 minutes prior) – Mansfield RSL, Highett Street.

Morning service – 10am – Mansfield Memorial Gates

Merrijig

Dawn Service – 7am – 5 Pines War and Service Memorial, Buttercup Road, Merrijig

Riders will depart McCormack Park (gate 3 access only) 6.15am.

Gunfire breakfast by donation to follow.

Woods Point

Dawn Service – 6am – Woods Point RSL Hall

Gunfire breakfast (donations encouraged), Two Up and AFL screening to follow.

Tolmie

Dawn Service – 5.45am – Tolmie Recreation Reserve

Gunfire breakfast by donation to follow.

Bonnie Doon

Dawn Service – 6am – War Memorial Cenotaph

Jamieson

Dawn Service – 5.50am – Gerrans Reserve

Gunfire breakfast (donations encouraged) at the Courthouse Hotel Bistro to follow

Traditional march and morning service – 11am – Mary Street to Gerrans Reserve

Legacy luncheon – 12pm – The Courthouse Hotel. Entry is $10 or attendees may contribute a prepared food plate to share.

All members of the community are welcome and encouraged to attend these services to take part in this important day of reflection.

Lest we forget.