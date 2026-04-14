On Anzac Day, our national day of commemoration the Mansfield community will come together at various events on Saturday 25 April across the shire on the 111th anniversary of the Gallipoli landings and remember all Australians who have served in times of peace and war.

During 2026 the Australian Navy and Australian Army are also commemorating 125 years of service, recognising the generations of sailors and soldiers who have served the nation with distinction.

For former Army serviceman, Chris Roberts and now president of the Mansfield RSL Sub-Branch, there is a sense of immense pride and gratitude for the contribution of all those men and women, past and present who have served in the forces.

Reflecting on the meaning of Anzac Day, “It is about keeping this rich history alive now and going forward” he said.

“And never forgetting the sacrifice made to be where we are today.”

“We all serve one purpose to protect and keep our country safe,” Mr Roberts said.

On Anzac Day there are two services in Mansfield with the first one at dawn and the main one at 10am, both outside the Menin Memorial gates in Highett St.

For those veterans, service personnel and community members wishing to march they need to gather in front of the Mansfield CFA station at 9.45am and be prepared to step off at 10am.

The moving dawn service runs for half an hour and is followed by a gunfire breakfast at the CFA station.

The main service will include an address by Mansfield RSL member and historian Steve Campbell with a focus on the 125 years of the armed forces in Australia.

At the conclusion of the service all veterans, defence force personnel and community members are warmly invited to refreshments and two up across the road at the RSL Hall.

It is also an opportunity to enjoy the ambiance of the refurnished hall, play a game of billiards on the 100-year-old table or look at some of the wartime memorabilia.

In the meanwhile, Mr Roberts said the Mansfield RSL Sub-Branch was committed to “Building a safe place for veterans and their families but also keeping the traditions of the RSL for future generations.”

“Regardless of age, rank or service we want to be inclusive,” he said.