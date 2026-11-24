Many of us grew up with dreams of owning a pony, but local author Rebecca Green takes it a step further in her debut children’s book ‘A Girl, a Boy, a Horse and a Zorse’, being launched next month. For Rebecca, her love and fascination with horses have consumed her whole life. A relative newcomer to Mansfield, Rebecca is relishing a return to her country roots and a horse-obsessed town like Mansfield seemed the ideal choice. The move was made possible at the start of the year when she successfully found employment as a school librarian, a role she loves. “I have returned to where the air is better, people are friendlier and there are more horses,” an enthusiastic Rebecca said. Born in Geelong, the author grew up in Colac, where she completed her Higher School Certificate before heading to Melbourne to get a job, she said. She embarked on her journalism career at the Herald & Weekly Times, initially as assistant editor of the ‘Corinella’ children’s pages on the old Melbourne ‘Sun News-Pictorial’ and later as editor of that section. “I used to read children’s books and do reviews for the Saturday Corinella readers and the teenagers’ page in the ‘Sunday Sun’,” Rebecca said. While working full-time she studied via distance learning towards achieving a degree with a major in journalism through Deakin University. “It took me 10 years to complete. “I travelled for two years, working for one year in London as a freelancer on TNT trade press and as a temporary secretary,” Rebecca said. “I came back and got a job at the Geelong Advertiser on TV Plus.” She also began to write short stories and explore fiction writing, but it was a juggle. “I returned to the big smoke to do subediting on the new ‘Herald Sun’ but always loved writing,” Rebecca said. In 1995 she met her husband-to-be Moz and father of her four “gorgeous” adult children, a daughter and three sons. She laughs at how the pair met at a welcome back party for her in Colac and how she didn’t even know him. Moz was a country boy from down the road and grew up on a dairy farm. Finally, they have both returned to a rural lifestyle that they craved. “Country life is the best life and nice to be back,” Rebecca said. Her debut novel, published this month, has been a labour of love which began in 2012, with the manuscript earning accolades. The humble author acknowledges the role of ‘top-notch editing’ as a contributing factor to taking out the inaugural Spiers Prize in 2025 in the middle-grade category. “‘A Girl, a Boy, a Horse and a Zorse’ is aimed at eight- to 12-year-old readers,” Rebecca said. The book draws on her childhood memories. “At the age of 11 my parents bought me and my younger sister Emma a 14.2-hand buckskin mare called Twiggy,” she said. Before that she contented herself by devouring countless horse books, riding other people’s horses and finally owning her own horse, albeit shared with her sister. She hopes her novel will appeal to young girls who also dream of owning a horse, as well as dealing with various issues such as bullying at school. “I hope readers will enjoy a story about modern country Australia and a reflection of life in a country town,” Rebecca said. ‘A Girl, a Boy, a Horse and a Zorse’ is her first published book, with two sequels to follow soon. But you may well ask, what is a ‘zorse’? Rebecca was intrigued by the discovery of what sounds like a fantasy creature but is very real, unlike the elusive unicorn. In the equestrian community, a ‘unicorn’ is a dream horse that ticks every single box for appearance, safety, training and temperament. A zorse is a hybrid animal, the offspring of a zebra stallion and a horse mare, often smaller than either parent and usually infertile. The name zorse is a combination of the words zebra and horse. Zorses tend to have the body shape and colouring of their horse mother but feature distinctive zebra stripes, primarily on their necks, legs and rumps. These hybrids have existed since the 19th century and are noted for their resistance to diseases common in Africa, due to their zebra ancestry. “When I wanted to write a novel I wanted to write about a zorse so I started backwards as someone who always wanted to own a horse,” Rebecca said. She was further inspired by a trip to the USA in 2018 where she visited the Eden Zoo in Kentucky, which was home to a zorse as well as a zonkey, a cross between a donkey and a zebra. Rebecca investigated if it was possible to import a zorse into Australia, but she says our tough biosecurity will not allow it. Readers follow the journey of the main character, 12-year-old Roo, who has her own struggles with being different to the other kids, which results in school refusal. However, the unexpected arrival of first a zebra and then a horse at her nan’s home, where she is living, brings healing and a positive change in her life. As for the zorse, you will need to read the book, which is available locally at Ink Bookshop, to discover more. The official launch is in Melbourne next month.