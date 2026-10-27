High Country comes alive for festival weekend

Mansfield is preparing to celebrate everything that makes the High Country special, with days of entertainment, community events and country hospitality surrounding the 2026 Mansfield High Country Festival over the Melbourne Cup long weekend. From Friday 30 October, the town will come alive with music, markets, art exhibitions, colourful parades, fireworks, races and plenty of family entertainment. A much-loved tradition since 1983, the festival celebrates the region’s culture, heritage and community spirit, bringing locals and visitors together for one of Mansfield’s busiest weekends of the year. This year’s celebrations promise something for all ages, with familiar favourites joined by new attractions, including the Mansfield Rail Jam, bringing a taste of Mt Buller’s winter snow to town in the middle of spring. Festivities begin on Friday morning with the annual Mansfield Autism Statewide Services Breakfast on the Lawn, held on the High Street median strip. By Friday evening, High Street will be buzzing with entertainment, live music and performances. The evening will conclude with the spectacular fireworks display, lighting up the Mansfield sky and officially opening the festival celebrations. Saturday promises another big day, beginning with the popular Mansfield Bush Market and the Grand Parade. Adding something different to the celebrations, the Mansfield Rail Jam will bring snow from Mt Buller to Mansfield Botanic Park, where skiers and snowboarders will demonstrate their freestyle skills and compete for a share of $2500 in prizes. With Halloween falling on Saturday, there will also be opportunities for spooky celebrations. Throughout the long weekend, visitors can explore the district’s art displays, markets, gardens, local businesses and the many attractions that make Mansfield and the surrounding High Country such a popular destination. The celebrations will round out on Melbourne Cup Day, Tuesday 3 November, with the Marks IGA Melbourne Cup Day Picnic Races at Mansfield Racecourse. The popular meeting will feature local racing, Fashions on the Field, entertainment and a Yellow Rose theme, providing a fitting conclusion to a busy holiday weekend. With so much happening, the High Country Festival is once again an opportunity for Mansfield to showcase its creativity, hospitality and strong community spirit. But all the biggest and best events are highlighted here within this special edition of High Country Alive.