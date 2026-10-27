Social media
Home page>News>Arts and Entertainment>High Country comes alive...
Arts and Entertainment

High Country comes alive for festival weekend

<p>RACING IN STYLE: Adrianne, MDRC Fashions Ambassador, and Mahli are ready for the races.</p>\\n
<p>RACING IN STYLE: Adrianne, MDRC Fashions Ambassador, and Mahli are ready for the races.</p>\\n

RACING IN STYLE: Adrianne, MDRC Fashions Ambassador, and Mahli are ready for the races.

Mansfield will come alive with music, markets, art exhibitions, colourful parades, fireworks, races and plenty of family entertainment.
October 27, 2026 • 10:13
Updated, October 27, 2026 • 10:18

Subscription required to continue reading this article