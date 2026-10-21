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Three Faces winner puts a lens on Ella

<p>THE 3 FACES: Sandra Lording,Ella Crathern, Lucas Holland and Michelle Selway Lampard.</p>\\n
<p>THE 3 FACES: Sandra Lording,Ella Crathern, Lucas Holland and Michelle Selway Lampard.</p>\\n

THE 3 FACES: Sandra Lording,Ella Crathern, Lucas Holland and Michelle Selway Lampard.

Arts Mansfield’s 2026 Three Faces Portrait Prize winner was unveiled with photographer Sandra Lording winning top prize.
October 21, 2026 • 01:50
Updated, October 21, 2026 • 01:51

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