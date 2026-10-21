Three Faces winner puts a lens on Ella

A celebration of creativity took place last week at the Delatite Hotel with the unveiling of Arts Mansfield’s Three Faces Portrait Prize winner. The three artists – painter Michelle Selway Lampard, tattooist Lucas Holland and photographer Sandra Lording – each working in a different medium, brought a different eye to the subject, Ella Crathern. Arts Mansfield president Emma McPherson said this was exactly what Three Faces was all about. “It’s 20 years since Three Faces first began, making it the longest-running arts competition in the shire," she said. “We took the opportunity to recognise council’s commitment to the event over the last 20 years, with an award presented by state member for Eildon Cindy McLeish to deputy mayor James Tehan.” Ella, Mansfield’s Young Citizen of the Year in 2025 and the youngest Three Faces sitter, spoke about her experience as a portrait subject. As each work was unveiled, the audience also heard from the artists as they reflected on their approach to portraiture and working with Ella. Mansfield mayor Cr Steve Rabie was then called upon to announce the $2000 prize winner. He admitted it was both a delight and tough to choose between the three, but after much discussion the photography triptych by Sandra Lording was selected. As this was the first time photography had been part of Three Faces, Ms McPherson said the decision to change the entry criteria this year had been rewarded. “The winning portrait will be displayed in the council’s foyer, highlighting the competition and the artists that have gone before. “Ella’s portrait will be hung in the shire foyer later this year, and we encourage you to take some time to see it and the winning portraits adorning the reception walls.” It was Sandra’s night, as she also won the bespoke charcuterie board crafted by Bower Gallery artist Jeff Reid – a true “win-win”. To learn more about Arts Mansfield and its future plans, head to its AGM at 5pm on Monday 16 November at the Delatite Hotel.