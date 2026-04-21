Farmer, open water swimmer, author and mental health advocate Brendan Cullen is swapping outback NSW where he manages a large sheep station for the Victorian High Country next week to share his story of escaping the dark pit of depression and finding wellness.

How he navigated that journey is the subject of his recently released book “The Desert Swimmer” which includes Brendan’s incredible challenge of swimming the English Channel.

When the Courier caught up with Brendan last week during a work break from being out in the paddocks with no access to mobile phone reception he said, “I feel it is a privilege to take this opportunity… talking to everyday people about my story."

The 52-year-old father of three adult children Emma, Darcey and Charli lives 65 kms from Broken Hill on “Kars Station” with his wife Jacinta.

He laughingly calls himself a “glorified shepherd” with responsibility for 12,000 head of sheep on 150,000 acres.

Brendan has always felt an affinity to the land where he grew up around Broken Hill on the family farm.

There were several reasons which impacted on his mental health including a traumatic time at boarding school from age seven.

“They ranged from childhood trauma and leaving the family farm due to family succession,” Brendan said.

He lived with his wife on his parents’ property for three years and realised it was time to move on.

They moved to a property next door located on the dog fence where Brendan took on the role of manager.

He admits “internally I was suffering” but like many blokes in the country was good at hiding behind a mask of being happy go lucky.

Brendan looks back at the signs that he was not coping well.

“Externally I looked like I was travelling okay," he said.

“I was self-medicating through drinking and overreaching with unrealistic goals."

On the field playing Aussie Rules there was also that determination to always be first onto the ball and having to prove himself constantly above what was acceptable.

“Things were out of my control.”

Brendan speaks of becoming “reclusive”, enduring low self-esteem and running away from situations.

“I was looking for answers and needed to change something,” said Brendan.

“In 2015 I walked up to the Broken Hill Hospital and asked for help which was a good decision.

“I handed myself over to the clinicians.”

This first but vital step empowered Brendan to continue a new way of life opposed to one he had before.

“They say it takes an average of eight years for someone to ask for help.

“That first step to ask has helped me kick it (depression) down the flat,” a relieved Brendan said.

“Life is good and I have done a full 180 since 2015.

“I put myself first and learning to say yes and no.”

What enabled Brendan’s recovery was the realisation of a healthy body equals a healthy mind.

He took up open-water swimming in 2016 after watching his younger brother Loch compete in the Bondi to Bronte swim in Sydney.

Brendan said he loved what he saw and wanted that for himself and joined his brother the following year.

Back home he set about getting fit and undertook regular 120km round trips to train at the nearest swimming pool.

He joined the Broken Hill Aquatic Swim Club which had members up to age 12 making him the oldest being in his 40s.

In 2018, Brendan saw an advertisement encouraging swimmers to take on the English Channel.

A trip to Melbourne and a dip in Port Phillip Bay at the Brighton Baths with the “icebergers” saw Brendan qualify for the chance to take up the overseas challenge and meet his mentor Mike “The Tractor” Gregory.

The lack of beaches didn’t deter Brendan who trained for several hours before dawn in the icy, murky waters of the Menindee Lakes to prepare for his biggest challenge yet.

“I started training in 2019 at the Broken Hill pool until it closed for the season and then swam in the Menindee Lakes climatising to colder water which was not about distance,” Brendan said.

“I also would swim in the farm dams under the headlights of my Toyota,” he said.

COVID delayed the English Channel swim until July 2022.

Brendan’s support crew included his wife, daughter Emma and sister-in-law Julie.

“I covered 64kms (almost double the most direct route) because of the tidal pulls which were pulling me towards Brussels,” he said.

Brendan completed the gruelling 17-hour swim starting at 10am and finishing in the dark.

“Swimming the English Channel has opened up remarkable opportunities,” he said.

A believer in paying it forward Brendan is also an ambassador for Lifeline in rural South Australia and the Flying Doctors Service.

His Mansfield visit includes an almost sold-out event at the Magnolia Tree, Tuesday 28 April at 7pm.

He will also be speaking to a men’s group and their partners at St John’s Anglican Church with a school visit yet to be confirmed.