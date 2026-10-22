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Bipartisan backing for major boost to regional patient travel support

<p>EXTRA FUNDING: Patients often need to make their own way to larger hospitals in Melbourne for treatment. Victorian Labor, and Liberal-Nationals have committed to raising the accommodation subsidy from $49.50 to $125 a night and private vehicle reimbursement from 21 cents to 35 cents a kilometre for these people. PHOTO: Mujie / Adobe Stock</p>\\n
<p>EXTRA FUNDING: Patients often need to make their own way to larger hospitals in Melbourne for treatment. Victorian Labor, and Liberal-Nationals have committed to raising the accommodation subsidy from $49.50 to $125 a night and private vehicle reimbursement from 21 cents to 35 cents a kilometre for these people. PHOTO: Mujie / Adobe Stock</p>\\n

EXTRA FUNDING: Patients often need to make their own way to larger hospitals in Melbourne for treatment. Victorian Labor, and Liberal-Nationals have committed to raising the accommodation subsidy from $49.50 to $125 a night and private vehicle reimbursement from 21 cents to 35 cents a kilometre for these people. PHOTO: Mujie / Adobe Stock

Major parties pledge higher travel and accommodation subsidies
Steve Kelly
October 22, 2026 • 01:00

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