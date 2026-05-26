The Mansfield Recreation Reserve was awash with black, white, and excitement last Tuesday, as the Collingwood AFLW team descended on the high country for a massive community training session and super clinic.

The visit kicked off with a whirlwind tour of regional schools including Mansfield Primary and Mansfield Secondary College before culminating in the official launch of AFL Victoria’s all-girls Auskick and Superkick initiatives.

Mansfield was handpicked by the AFL for the launch, and for good reason - the town officially boasts the largest Auskick program in the Murray Goulburn region, alongside the area's largest cohort of female participants.

Collingwood has a strong connection to the shire, with Collingwood past-player Josh Fraser, the number one pick in the 1999 National Draft, hailing from Mansfield.

"The AFL boys also came up here for a camp and worked with the kids at Auskick and absolutely loved it," said Magpies forward Georgia Knight.

For Georgia returning to grassroots ovals like Mansfield's is a reminder of where her own journey began, as a kid watching from the boundaries in Monbulk.

A former elite junior soccer player who transitioned across to Aussie Rules when she was 12, Georgia's rise through the Eastern Ranges and Vic Metro pathways ultimately saw her drafted to the big league.

"Coming here is why we love football," Georgia said before heading into the coaching drills.

"Seeing how much fun these little kids have kicking around the football.

"It’s why we all started in the first place - that enjoyment.

"Without things like Auskick and Superkick and that encouragement, we all wouldn’t be playing footy."

Knight confirmed that playing AFLW can be stressful with a full schedule that often requires balancing training with other work commitments, alongside the rigor and expectations of playing at an elite level.

"Days like today really reignite our passion," she said.

"I remember doing Auskick myself and having the Melbourne AFL boys come down to chat to us, and I thought it was absolutely awesome and inspiring.

"Now, to be in a position to be that role model, to show up, show empathy, and put a ball in their hands and just have a kick with these young girls is the best."

The highlight of the twilight clinic came when the Collingwood stars officially took to the field to play a modified match alongside the local kids.

Mansfield Auskick facilitator Rhiannon Quigley said the impact of seeing professional women throw themselves into the contest left an indelible mark on the community.

"Last night was absolutely fantastic," Rhiannon said.

"To see all the kids out there—and particularly that big group of girls—was just wonderful.

"Seeing older girls and young women in these roles is so vital for showing our Mansfield kids that they too can have a future in footy, whether that is for for fun or as a career.

"Some of these kids are still so young and learning about the game; they may not have fully realised that women's professional football even exists as a career path.

"Last night made that real and tangible in a way they won't forget.

"The girls got to see women running, tackling, laughing, and having fun.

"I think that's something they don't often get to see."

The strong turn-out and uptake on Tuesday night is a testament to the growth of the sport locally.

Out of 116 total children currently registered across the local Auskick and Superkick brackets, 31 are girls.

"We are the largest Auskick centre in the Murray Goulburn region, which surprises me—I thought this was the norm," Rhiannon said.

"Last year we started promoting a girls-only group and had 23 sign up.

"We pushed it a little harder this year and the uptake has been really strong."

Rhiannon credits the program's success to a connected community network, supportive local schools, and a family-friendly structure that frees up weekends and doesn't demand an extensive commitment.

"The previous Auskick coordinator, Andrew Cook, put a lot of effort into building the program up after COVID and laid a really strong foundation," she said.

"We also have a fantastic women's footy team here in Mansfield and it's really important that we keep building on that by growing the skills and confidence of young girls so they can flow through to junior and then senior footy.

"The interest we're seeing in girls at Auskick shows there is a real desire among young girls in our community to play, and it's important that we listen and respond to that.

"Right now there is a gap in female footy participation, and I think through programs like last night's we can start to close that gap," she said.

"Reaching out to girls and encouraging them to play footy sometimes needs a different approach to make it accessible, and I think that was achieved on Tuesday night."

While the Magpies have returned to Melbourne, the momentum for local girls is just getting started.

The super clinic officially marked the beginning of a specialised, three-week Monday evening coaching program delivered by AFL Play coaches at the Mansfield Recreation Reserve.

Local registrations are still open for both the all-girls Auskick (Ages 4–7) and all-girls Superkick (Ages 8–12) programs, with the initiatives tailored for girls, featuring skill-building, game-based fun and safe environments.

The sessions run on Friday evenings from 4pm to 5pm at the Mansfield Recreation Reserve through to June 26.

To register your child, head to the Mansfield Auskick Facebook page or visit PlayHQ.

For further inquiries, contact Rhiannon Quigley at mansfieldauskick@gmail.com.