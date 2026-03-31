Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) is warning people to avoid direct contact with water in Lake Eildon after monitoring detected high levels of blue-green algae.

Warning signs will be positioned at formal recreational areas around the lake and remain in place while high levels of blue-green algae are present.

Lake Eildon will remain open to the public for activities that do not involve direct contact with the water while the warning is in place.

GMW Water Quality Coordinator Bianca Atley asked people to take care around the water.

"Blue-green algae occur naturally in waterbodies but contain toxins harmful to humans and animals,” she said.

"Contact with it can cause rashes, sore eyes, ears and nose, or, if swallowed, nausea or vomiting.

"It is therefore important for people boating or enjoying activities near the water to take extra precautions.”

GMW recommends people and pets avoid contact with the water.

Those who come into contact with affected water should wash affected skin immediately in clean cold water.

Seek an alternative water supply for stock and pets where possible.

Do not use affected water for cooking, drinking, washing or showering.

Boiling the affected water will not make it safe for these purposes.

It is not possible to predict how long the algae will remain at high levels.

Ms Atley said this latest blue-green algae warning at Lake Eildon was the 10th warning issued at the site since records began in 2004.

“This warning has been issued after GMW storage staff observed significant increases in blue-green algae levels across Lake Eildon,” she said.

“It’s important to keep in mind that blue-green algae are natural, unpredictable and their levels can change very quickly.

“There is no one factor that GMW can pinpoint as the cause of high levels of blue-green algae at one of its storages or waterways, including Lake Eildon.

“Staff will continue to monitor blue-green algae levels at Lake Eildon and will remove the warning when it is safe to do so.”

People can stay up to date with blue-green algae warnings by phoning 1800 013 357 and selecting the option for blue-green algae information, or by visiting the GMW website.

Water supplied by GMW is not suitable for human consumption without first being properly treated.

Human consumption includes showering, bathing, washing, cooking, ice-making and drinking.

For more information about blue-green algae and your health, phone NURSE-ON-CALL on 1300 606 024 or visit the Department of Health website: www.health.vic.gov.au.