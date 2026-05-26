Bonnie Doon: 18.10 (106) defeated Greta 11.8 (74)

Best players: Flynn Butterworth, Thomas Sheahan, Patrick Smith, Jackson Sole, Hunter Reeve.

Goals: Thomas Sheaha 1, James Law 3, Flynn Butterworth 2, Jayjay Curtin 2, Jackson Macauley 5, Patrick Smith 1, Charlie Houghton 1, Dean Carswell 1.

In an anticipated game from club coaches, members and a large spectator crowd, the Bonnie Doon seniors team hit the field full of confidence and showed Greta that they were out there to win.

At the first break Doon were ahead by 20 points – leading the field across the ground and dominating play.

The second quarter saw Greta catch up and actually pass the Bombers – putting out there the challenge and not letting Doon sit back and enjoy the ride.

Greta kicked six goals to Doon’s two during that second term.

Following the big break Doon were once again full of confidence and dominated the game kicking another four goals four points and leading into the third term break by 18 points.

Going all out in the final term the Bombers put the pressure on Greta and again dominated play kicking a further five goals to Greta’s two.

All eyes were on guest player Heath Shaw during this game and although Shaw did not contribute to the goal-scoring he played the half-back game beautifully.

He was seen often guiding the Doon boys around the ground and at the three-quarter time break he was seen giving some advice to the players around him – sharing his expertise and experience.

But, perhaps it was the home-side boys who showed Shaw just what they can do – at the end of the day celebrating another great win for the season.

Coach Marcus Hibberd said at the end of the day Bonnie Doon produced a strong four-quarter performance to secure an impressive 32-point win over Greta.

"The home side couldn’t have asked for a better start, coming out of the blocks on fire with the first three goals of the game inside three minutes," Hibberd said.

"Tom Sheahan set the tone with the opener, and Bonnie Doon carried that momentum through a dominant opening term."

By quarter time, they had piled on 5.4 to Greta’s 2.2 to take early control.

Greta responded strongly in the second quarter, turning the game on its head with a clinical burst in front of goal.

While Bonnie Doon managed 2.2 for the term, Greta were deadly accurate, slotting 6.0 to edge ahead at the main break, 8.2 (50) to 7.6 (48).

After half time, Bonnie Doon made key adjustments, with Mitch Forgiarini moved behind the ball and some centre bounce changes helping to regain ascendancy.

The response was immediate, as the home side lifted their intensity around the contest and began to control the game once again.

They kicked 4.4 to Greta’s 1.2 in the third quarter to take a handy lead into the final break.

"With the message clear at three-quarter time — stick to their identity of being tough at the footy and relentless without it — Bonnie Doon delivered a decisive final term," Hibbert said.

"They kicked away with an efficient 5.0, while Greta managed 2.4, sealing a well-earned win.

"Jackson Macaulay was a standout up forward with five goals, while Tom Sheahan and Flynn Butterworth continued their strong form.

"James Law was outstanding on the wing, providing drive and finishing with three goals, while Jayjay Curtin made a successful return from injury with two majors.

"Across the ground, Bonnie Doon were well served, with Heath Shaw leading a composed backline supported by Ben Hedin, Pat Smith, Hunter Reeve and Josh Smart. Beau Smith also played a key role in a strong team performance."

Bonnie Doon now turn their attention to an away fixture next week against the Benalla All Blacks.