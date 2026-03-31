Bonnie Doon 12.5.77 defeated Tarrawingee 8.7.55

Bonnie Doon kicked off its 2026 season with one good win and a narrow loss.

On a hot afternoon, described as summer conditions and nearing 40 deg heat, the Bombers’ seniors jumped out of the starting block kicking six quick goals and by half time was leading by 43 points.

“It was an extremely physical, but fair game,” said Bonnie Doon club president Dave McMahon.

“We lost one our best players within the first five minutes of the game; Jay Jay Curtin, with broken ribs and he looks like being out of the game for at least 8-10 weeks.

During the game there were two more injuries, but the others were not so serious.

“Tarrawingee are an extremely competitive club and played hard all the way, catching up in the third quarter, but the Bombers kept up with them and kicking four goals in the final quarter got them over the line,” McMahon said.

“The Bombers did very well.”

After round one, Bonnie doon are sitting third on the ladder – but as McMahon said “it is only round one and five winners and five losers it is still anyone’s game to come up to the top.

“Doon were very worried coming into this first game as we did not know the strength and skills of Tarra – but we are happy to have had one win (seniors) and one narrow loss,” he said.

Bonnie Doon now look forward to the annual, traditional match against Benalla All Blacks this Friday – Good Friday on their home ground.

“The All Blacks are a very proud club; they have had their ups and downs like we have and we look towards hosting the All Blacks for a full day of sport.

“Here’s hoping this Friday we can make it two out of two for the footballers and five out of five for the netballers,” McMahon said.

SENIORS GOALS: J Law 3, B Smith 7, J Octigan 2, I Macauley, F Butterworth, R Reeves, S Campitelli and C Azapardi - 1 each.

BEST: J sole, J Smart, J Octogen, L Berriman and J Sandford.

RESERVES:

Bonnie Doon 7.8.50 lost to Tarrawingee 7.13.56

Bonnie Doon Reserves went down in the final minutes of their first game of the season – losing by only one kick – six points.

McMahon said it was thanks to some last-minute fill-ins that got a full team on the ground – it was still a very high standard game.

“It’s very good to see everybody come out of the woodwork to help fill in the side,” he said.

“It is also encouraging to see everyone backing the reserves, they played well, fought hard and a little disappointing that they lost by such a narrow margin.”

Tarrawingee are a good, strong side and I have no doubts they will finish the season in the top three,” McMahon predicted.