Premier Jacinta Allan has declared a State of Disaster for 18 fire-affected local government areas and one alpine resort following advice from the Minister for Emergency Services and the Emergency Management Commissioner.

Premier Allan said early Saturday morning she is satisfied the current fire emergency constitutes, or is likely to constitute, a significant and widespread danger to life or property in the local government areas, which include Strathbogie, Alpine, Mansfield, Moira and Towong shires in the North East.

"This declaration gives our authorities extra powers to confront an emergency of extraordinary scale and danger," she said.

"This does not change specific advice currently in place for anyone in fire-affected areas.

"But it sends a clear message to those who have been advised to leave: if you can, you must.

"The declaration allows authorities to order evacuations, control movement through dangerous areas, and act as decisively as possible.

"It ensures that every part of government – every department, every agency, every authority – is focused on one priority: protecting life.

"It also means that if someone insists on staying in an area where their life is in danger, authorities have the power to force them to leave.

"These fires are widespread, fast-moving and devastating.

"Taking this step is about one thing: protecting Victorian lives.

"And it sends one clear message: if you have been told to leave – go."

The other local government areas covered by the declaration are: Ararat Rural City; Colac Otway Shire; Corangamite Shire; East Gippsland Shire; Golden Plains Shire; Greater Bendigo City; Horsham Rural City; Lake Mountain Alpine Resort (Unincorporated); Mildura Rural City; Mitchell Shire; Mount Alexander Shire; Murrindindi Shire; Pyrenees Shire; and Wellington Shire.

AUTHORITIES BATTLING BLAZES

Fire authorities are continuing to battle multiple blazes across the state on Saturday.

Emergency warnings remain in place for multiple communities and localities threatened by the Longwood bushfire, and Walwa bushfire, which are both not yet under control.

A wind change overnight on Friday impacted the Longwood fireground and caused the fire to change direction toward the east (towards Lake Eildon).

Authorities said while fire behaviour has reduced, the fire is not contained and is still spreading, threatening homes and lives.

For the latest updates of all fires go to the VicEmergency website (www.emergency.vic.gov.au); VicEmergency Hotline - freecall 1800 226 226; VicEmergency app; Facebook or Twitter (#vicfires); for tune in to ABC Local Radio, commercial and designated community radio stations, or Sky News TV.

Check the VicTraffic website (www.traffic.transport.vic.gov.au) or call 13 11 70 for road closures.