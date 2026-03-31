Mansfield Shire Mayor Cr Steve Rabie set the tone at the Delatite Chamber of Commerce Recovery Breakfast last week.

“Our community is resilient — we’re stronger when backed by organisations and people willing to stand alongside us,” he said.

About 60 people attended the early morning event at the Delatite Hotel, hosted by Mansfield Shire, the Delatite Chamber of Commerce and the Delatite Hotel.

Cr Rabie said the focus was on connection and ensuring people knew what support was available.

“It’s about making sure people know what support is available, and importantly, that they’re not navigating recovery alone,” he said.

Representatives from AgBiz Assist, Tourism North East and Business Victoria attended.

Cr Rabie said recent fires had impacted farms, small businesses and families across the region.

“But what we’re seeing here this morning is exactly what regional communities do best — we come together, support each other and get on with rebuilding,” he said.

Business Victoria North East project manager Jan Barned spoke about supporting farmers and small businesses affected by fires earlier this year.

“The Community Business Connect project is about helping those who need it most get back on their feet,” she said.

She said Mansfield was not directly impacted by fires but had felt economic effects through reduced tourism, transport and supply disruptions.

Ms Barned outlined the Business Recovery Advisory Service, which guides farmers and business owners to available support.

She said long-term recovery planning was critical and encouraged people to register for assistance.

Workshops will also be held to support recovery in retail and tourism.

“And I want everyone to get the message out there — please come up here — it is beautiful,” she said.

Rural Financial Counselling Service representative Warwick Philpott spoke about free, independent and confidential support for farmers.

He said the service helps those affected by fires navigate financial challenges.

Bushfire Support Grants of up to $7000 are available, subject to conditions.

AgBiz Assist representative Warren Rickard said the organisation provides on-the-ground support.

“We go to the farms — we are out there supporting those in need,” he said.

He encouraged people to call 1300 834 775 for assistance, noting staff are local and understand the challenges.

Mr Rickard also highlighted the impact of disasters on mental health and urged people to take breaks, prioritise tasks and seek support.

Tourism North East representative Dean Cleave-Smith outlined the broader economic impact of lost visitation.

He said tourism accounts for 25 per cent of business income in the High Country, with an estimated 261,000 visitors lost.

“This represents around $105 million in direct spending,” he said.

He said 706 jobs were affected, along with a significant loss of wages across the region.

A February marketing campaign across television and social media reached an estimated 1.9 million people.

“It was encouraging to see people wanting to return and support recovery,” he said.

Workshops will be held in Mansfield on April 23 and April 30 to support recovery efforts.

Mr Cleave-Smith also outlined a three-part “Ride the High Country” campaign to promote cycling tourism, including servicing, trail experiences and gravel riding.

The campaign is expected to roll out later this year.