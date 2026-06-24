Thanks to local banking with Community Bank Mansfield & District – part of Bendigo Bank – the community now has the opportunity to support several local projects across the Mansfield district, with voting officially open for the 2026 Community Impact Program.

Following a strong response from local groups, a range of projects have been put forward for funding consideration.

Now it's the community's turn to decide which initiatives will receive support.

Branch manager Phil Camilleri said the program reflects the Community Bank's commitment to ensuring local banking delivers meaningful local outcomes.

"While banking is our business, community is our purpose.

"Every dollar generated through local banking helps fund projects that contribute to making the Mansfield district a stronger, more connected place to live.

"This year, we're giving the community a direct say in where those funds are invested."

Community members are encouraged to review the projects and vote for those they believe will provide the greatest benefit to the Mansfield district.

VOTE NOW: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CIPvote

Voting closes at midnight on Sunday 12 July 2026 [terms and conditions apply].

Locally, Community Bank Mansfield & District has contributed more than $1.8 million to community initiatives and is on track to reach the significant milestone of $2 million in community investment later in 2026.

This year's Community Impact Program introduced a new community-led funding model, with local organisations submitting applications for projects that address community needs and create lasting local benefit.

Funding available through the program includes six grants of $5000 and four grants of $2500.

Vice chair Haley Tudor-Harrop said the voting process empowers the community to help shape local investment decisions.

"The new model is designed to give the community a stronger voice and ensure funding aligns with what matters most locally.

"We encourage everyone across the district to take a few minutes to review the projects and cast their vote."

Successful projects will be announced at a special community event on Tuesday 21 July 2026.

Community members and project representatives are invited to attend the announcement event, however places are limited so early registration is recommended to avoid disappointment.

RSVP is via the Community Bank Mansfield & District Facebook page or contact the branch.