It was an emotional moment last week when, after 100 years of Stewarts Bus Lines operating the mail run that delivered to the most remote parts of the shire through snow and bushfires, the service was handed over to a new contractor on 1 July.

Many of the businesses and individuals along the Mansfield to Woods Point route have spoken publicly of how Rodney and his driver for the past five years, Shamus, have "gone above and beyond" to ensure the mail and various deliveries got through.

For third-generation family member Rodney Stewart of Mansfield, it marked the end of an era but a legacy of which he is immensely proud.

"I hope the Stewart legacy is remembered as one of continuity and consistency and being able to provide that service for so long," he said.

A quiet and unassuming person, Rodney has found the attention and good wishes from so many overwhelming, but he is grateful for the support.

Rodney took over the business from his father Barry in the early 1990s, with grandfather Hector Stewart the generation before.

He made the difficult decision in early 2024 to sell the local Stewarts school bus runs to Fallons Bus Group.

The mail run between Mansfield and Woods Point was retained by Rodney, servicing 140 stops along the way.

Rodney said it was on 1 July 1926 that his family began delivering in the area, initially between Woods Point and Ten Mile.

By 1929, the run from Mansfield had begun as motorised vehicles became more common, although there were plenty of challenges en-route in what Rodney described as being like the "wild west".

In the 1950s, when Hector took on the mail run in a Volkswagen Kombi, there were numerous times when he had to contend with heavy snowfalls.

Road conditions were challenging and, even today, the road to Woods Point beyond Kevington remains unsealed.

"Landslides a number of years ago washed out roads near the A1 mining settlement," Rodney said.

An area prone to fire risk, the historic goldmining town of Woods Point was destroyed in 1939.

In February this year, the township was under threat again but was saved from the advancing fire.

Rodney speaks of the importance of connection and access to services for those who live in these remote locations.

"I sent Shamus around via Warburton to pick up groceries and deliver them to Woods Point," Rodney said, with the support of emergency services.

He said the new arrangement is the "best outcome for the service", with Shamus continuing as the driver, and wished him all the best.

"The Stewart family has played an extraordinary role in connecting communities from Mansfield to Woods Point for more than 100 years, and we thank Rodney and his family for their remarkable dedication and service," Australia Post Network Manager Victoria Theresa Smith said.

"As Rodney retires, we recognise the significant contribution that three generations of the Stewart family have made to the region, delivering through blizzards, bushfires and floods to ensure mail consistently reached local communities along their route.

"We congratulate Rodney on an extraordinary career and thank the Stewart family for a century of dedicated service to their community," she said.

The Stewart family contribution is noted in a historical marker located in the picnic area at Woods Point.

Meanwhile, Rodney looks forward to enjoying more time cycling local gravel routes and enjoying good coffee in town.