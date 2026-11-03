Festival spirit shines

Rain may have dampened the streets, but it did little to dampen spirits as thousands of locals and visitors embraced a packed Mansfield High Country Festival weekend. From the colourful Torchlight Parade and fireworks to the bustling Bush Market, community parade and a surprise return of snow, there was something for everyone. Mansfield Shire Mayor Cr Steve Rabie praised the community for making the weekend a success despite the unpredictable weather. “It was a huge success despite the rain,” Cr Rabie said. “We live in a country shire where we welcome the rain, especially for our farmers, even if it is not always convenient. “Fortunately, it held off long enough for everyone to enjoy the Bush Market. “A tremendous amount of work and effort went into making the whole weekend a success, and I thank everyone involved.” Friday evening brought crowds into town for the annual Torchlight Parade, celebrating the district’s emergency services, followed by a spectacular fireworks display at the Mansfield Recreation Reserve. Barjarg Fire Brigade took home the $500 Rotary prize for best turnout, judged by the Mansfield RSL Sub-Branch. Stormy conditions on Saturday morning threatened to disrupt festivities, but umbrellas and raincoats were soon out in force as visitors explored the Mansfield Bush Market. The weather also cleared in time for the Mansfield Motor Group Grand Parade, with colourful floats and community groups making their way from Mansfield Botanic Park. One of Saturday’s biggest attractions was an unexpected taste of winter, with four truck and trailer loads of snow transported from Mt Buller to create a pop-up terrain park in Mansfield Botanic Park. More than 50 skiers and snowboarders, including local and interstate competitors, thrilled spectators with jumps and tricks during the three-hour rail jam. The event, a collaboration between Mansfield Shire and Mt Buller, attracted a bumper crowd and is now expected to become a regular fixture on the festival calendar. Elsewhere, the Mansfield District Hospital Auxiliary Art Show, Mansfield Open Studio Trail and numerous community fundraisers added to the festivities. The popular St John’s Anglican Church Devonshire teas and second-hand book sale also provided a welcome escape from Saturday’s showers.