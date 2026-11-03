Social media
Home page>News>Community>Festival spirit shines
Community

Festival spirit shines

<p>SNOW MUCH FUN: Craig Mitchell rides at rail jam, a highlight of the weekend festivities. </p>\\n
<p>SNOW MUCH FUN: Craig Mitchell rides at rail jam, a highlight of the weekend festivities. </p>\\n

SNOW MUCH FUN: Craig Mitchell rides at rail jam, a highlight of the weekend festivities.

Rain, snow and sunshine all played their part as crowds embraced a packed High Country Festival weekend.
November 3, 2026 • 11:56
Updated, November 3, 2026 • 11:57

Subscription required to continue reading this article