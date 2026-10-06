Social media
Home page>News>Community>Historic Courier items f...
Community

Historic Courier items first in Heritage Museum collection

<p>PLACING HISTORY: First exhibit items placed in Heritage Museum. PHOTO: Phoebe Scott</p>\\n
<p>PLACING HISTORY: First exhibit items placed in Heritage Museum. PHOTO: Phoebe Scott</p>\\n

PLACING HISTORY: First exhibit items placed in Heritage Museum. PHOTO: Phoebe Scott

The Mansfield Heritage Museum team and local helpers moved in the first exhibit items, with historical items from Mansfield Courier placed in new exhibit.
October 6, 2026 • 11:23

Subscription required to continue reading this article