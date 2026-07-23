A ceremony at the Mansfield Shire Council chambers last week welcomed eight new citizens from across the world who now call Australia home.

Among the new citizens were a family of four, and four individuals who pledged their loyalty to the Commonwealth of Australia and committed to sharing its values.

Cr Mandy Treasure welcomed the eight new citizens and their family members and friends, describing the occasion as “one of my favourite things” to be involved in.

Cr Bonnie Clark and Mansfield Shire Council chief executive officer Kirsten Alexander were also in attendance, while mayor Cr Steve Rabie presided over the formalities.

The mayor congratulated the new citizens and presented each of them with a citizenship certificate.

Each new citizen also received an Australian native plant as a gift from the shire.

Those present were then invited to enjoy a morning tea, which included lamingtons.

Among the new citizens was Janine McFadden, originally from South Africa, who said it was an emotional occasion and she hoped to “hold it together” throughout the ceremony.

Surrounded by her family, Janine said she had been in Australia for 21 years before moving to Mansfield in 2015.

“I love Australia, and when we arrived in 2007, it felt like home as soon as we got off the plane,” she said.

The Reddy family are more recent arrivals in Australia.

Fijian-born Dr Vijendran Reddy and his wife, Reena Devi, moved to New Zealand several years ago, where their children, Neeharika and Karthik, were born.

The family relocated to Victoria five years ago, with Omeo becoming their first Australian home, followed by a period in Kyabram.

The Reddy family arrived in Mansfield one year ago and have happily settled into local jobs and schools.

Vijendran works in finance in the health sector, while Reena is a nurse at Bindaree.

Neeharika, a Year 12 student at Mansfield Secondary College, aspires to become a doctor and hopes to study at Monash University.

Her brother, Karthik, is in Year 8 at the college.

“You are here, so why not become a citizen?” Reena said.

The other new citizens were Oliver Sven Huss, from Germany, Sirikanraya Jamram, from Thailand, and Leonie Franziska Lutz, also from Germany.