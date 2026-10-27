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Our thoughts are with you, Helen

<p>A MANSFIELD MOMENT: Before her attack, Dr Helen Haines was in Mansfield for a sod-turning.</p>\\n
<p>A MANSFIELD MOMENT: Before her attack, Dr Helen Haines was in Mansfield for a sod-turning.</p>\\n

A MANSFIELD MOMENT: Before her attack, Dr Helen Haines was in Mansfield for a sod-turning.

Just hours before the attack that left her critically injured, Dr Helen Haines was smiling and turning the first soil at Mansfield’s Station Precinct.
Jarrah Loh
October 27, 2026 • 10:38
Updated, October 27, 2026 • 10:38

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