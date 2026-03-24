Tom Curtain’s outback show tour “Here’s to You” last Friday night turned into a significant fundraiser for those impacted by the recent bushfires that tore through Mansfield, Yarck, Alexandra and Yea regions in early January by raising almost $25,000 for fire relief recovery.

More than 500 people attended the family-friendly event at the Mansfield Showgrounds which incorporated horsemanship, working dogs, goats, kid-friendly activities and plenty of country music which Northern Territory-based multiple Golden Guitar winner, Tom has become well known for.

No stranger to the High Country, having done several gigs here before and with friends who have moved here Christian and Lauren Hayes from Hidden Trails, Tom contacted the Mansfield A&P Society saying he wanted to do something towards the bushfire recovery.

From there things snowballed.

Christian was in contact with stock and station agent in Alexandra, Andrew Embling who was part of the not-for-profit group Alexandra Events.

Andrew became a well-known presence in the media as he advocated for the farming community that was devastated by the fires.

His own family lost their home in the blaze, so it was real to him and in his line of work Andrew was well aware of the depth of loss being experienced by so many farmers in his local area.

Thanks to a major sponsor Wards Heliwork from Kununurra in the East Kimberley, Tom was able to donate all the proceeds from ticket sales directly to Alexandra Events who will ensure all the funds will be funnelled into where they are most needed.

For Tom whose hometown of Katherine is facing devasting flooding, it was humbling to help fire affected communities down south.

“We are so grateful to Wards who made it possible to donate $17,500 to the cause,” said Tom.

To boost the fundraising on the night and thanks to generous support from rural artist Mark Coombe and local businesses, Andrew auctioned off the painting worth $15,000 and other rural-based items which netted almost $7,500.

“We believe in being totally transparent and funds raised will be distributed by the Alexandra Rotary and Lions Clubs as vouchers to those who have been fire affected,” said Andrew.

“The Rotary Club has already exhausted $85,000 in funds and we are pleased that we can back that support,” he said.

The Alexandra Events group is also involved in the bush fire fundraiser which is part of the rescheduled Alexandra Rodeo on 28 March.

Andrew said a big shout out to Tom and Annabel Curtain for their support, Christian Hayes and to Wards for their sponsorship.

He acknowledges it is a long road to recovery but there was lots of people doing incredible work to support the Murrindindi area including the “Unbreakable Farmer” mental health advocate Warren Davies who recently visited the area and the women from the charity Farm Angels.