The community gained two ‘new’ Australian citizens, with Richard Evans and William (Bill) Taylor sworn in as Australian citizens in a ceremony at Mansfield Shire Council last Tuesday 17 November. The pair, although officially ‘new’ Australians, are in no way new to Australian culture and the community, both having lived in the country for decades and established themselves in the Mansfield district. Richard, originally from New Zealand, and William, originally from England, were supported by their Mansfield community, with friends and family gathering to watch their ceremony. Local officials ran and attended the ceremony, with mayor Cr Steve Rabie swearing the two men in as citizens and member for Eildon Cindy McLeish presenting them with citizenship certificates. Cindy McLeish reflected on the closeness of communities like Mansfield, where two new citizens can feel so supported and welcomed.