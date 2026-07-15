The 2026-27 budget adopted by Mansfield Shire Council at its ordinary meeting on 30 June puts the delivery of infrastructure and services required to support a growing shire at its core, with councillors agreeing it was "one of the best" in several years.

Despite inflation sitting at an elevated four per cent in mid-2026, council said it has delivered an economically responsible budget featuring a variety of projects designed to improve quality of life across Mansfield Shire while implementing a rate increase of 2.65 per cent, below the Fair Go Rates System cap of 2.75 per cent.

Mayor Cr Steve Rabie said the budget reflected a careful balance between fiscal restraint and the investment needed to keep pace with the shire's growth.

"We recognise the cost-of-living pressures being felt by our community, that's why we're doing everything in our control to minimise how costs escalate for our community,” he said.

“We feel we have struck an excellent balance between economic restraint and providing the shire with the infrastructure and services needed to accommodate ongoing growth.”

“This is an important year for Mansfield Shire.

“This budget delivers projects that keep it country while adding to the quality of life for the people who live here and encouraging visitors to spend while they're here,” Cr Rabie said.

Major projects this year include continued development of the Mansfield Station Precinct, completion of the Lords Reserve redevelopment, upgrades to the Mansfield Aquatic Centre and improvements to the Mansfield Sporting Complex.

These projects represent one of the most significant infrastructure investment programs undertaken by council.

This year's budget includes funding to maintain an additional seven acres of open public space and 100 new street trees in Mansfield township.

“Our township and our shire are growing but, wherever we can, council will work with the community and developers to ensure we protect our identity,” Cr Rabie said.

Council has secured more than $13.6 million in external grant funding for 2026-27 as a result of sustained advocacy on the community's behalf.

A cornerstone of these works is the continued transformation of Mansfield's historic Station Precinct, funded through the federal Regional Precincts and Partnerships Program.

The budget was shaped directly by the community, with 45 submissions received through council's early engagement process.

Eighty per cent of ideas submitted have been included in the budget, reflecting Mansfield Shire Council's ongoing commitment to listening and acting on behalf of the community.

Ideas included in this year's budget include design work for a bike pump track in Jamieson, upgrades at College Park and the Bonnie Doon Community Centre, and an expanded Winter Festival and moonlight cinema.

Council also announced the Mansfield Resource Recovery Centre will move to seven-day-a-week operation from 2026, funded entirely through identified savings and efficiencies with no additional cost to ratepayers.

“We recognise how important the Mansfield Resource Recovery Centre is to the community.

“We are very pleased to be able to deliver its integral services seven days a week at no extra cost to our ratepayers,” Cr Rabie said.

The adopted 2026-27 Budget is available to view on the Mansfield Shire Council website.