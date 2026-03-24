The project to upgrade Lords Reserve has reached a major milestone with the commencement of construction of the Lords Pavilion and the opening of the newly renovated Lords Public Toilet.

The small event, held to commemorate the opening of the new facility, was attended by members of Delatite Cricket Club, Mansfield Croquet Club and Mansfield Football Netball Club, Victorian Senator Michelle Ananda-Rajah, Mayor Cr Steve Rabie and councillors Bonnie Clark and Tim Berenyi to mark the big achievements.

The refurbished toilet block is now open to the public.

The upgrade included updated plumbing, electricals, materials and a new accessible toilet, delivering a modern facility for everyone who uses the reserve.

The next stage of the project involves the construction of a new spectator and club pavilion.

This building will provide inclusive change rooms, accessible toilets, a flexible social space and much-needed storage to support the continued growth of community sport in Mansfield Shire.

Mayor Cr Steve Rabie believes these milestones are a great outcome for the shire’s sporting community and that they offer further proof of Mansfield Shire Council committed to advancing sport in the region.

“These modern facilities keep it country and put big runs on the board for Mansfield Shire,” he said.

“After hearing from our local clubs and residents about the need for facilities that actually meet the demands of modern sport, we listened and we acted.

“Seeing the first stage finished while we break ground on the new pavilion is proof of our commitment to delivering better infrastructure for our sporting community.

“This is a wise investment into the future resilience of sport in Mansfield Shire.

"We are delivering modern, accessible facilities for every club and player who uses this reserve.”

Senator Michelle Ananda-Rajah expressed her support for council, stating her enormous respect for the level of government that operates closest to the community.

“Council put in an amazingly competitive grant requesting $1.4 million, a large amount of money for a big project, when the funding was new.

"There were more than 600 applications and it is a big deal to win,” she said.

These projects are part of the landmark $2.12 million ‘Lords Around the Ground package’ which has been made possible through a $1.41 million grant from the Australian Government’s Growing Regions Program, combined with a council contribution of $710,000.

Construction of the new pavilion will continue through to late 2026.