Two Delatite Station black Angus steers sold for almost double their market value due to generous support from the cattle buyers on the day who got right behind the Do It For Dolly cause at the Shepparton cattle sales last week.

According to station owner, Mark Ritchie, “It was a suggestion by our staff that if we were looking to do something for charity then Dolly’s Dream would be a great one to support”.

"The idea to sell the steers came from a round table discussion at smoko between the whole team (including Mark) thinking of a fundraiser idea for Do it for Dolly Day," said farm worker Amelia Bruggy.

Funds raised from the12 May sale of the two steers was $11,500.

Donations from other meat buyers at the saleyards netted $1500 for a total of $13,000.

This outstanding result was made possible thanks to Nutrien Ag Solutions and their team of livestock agents who got right behind the idea, set up the sale and also purchased one of the steers, said Mark.

Livestock agent Adam Mountjoy bought the first steer for his Melbourne-based Nutrien Ag agency, and the other steer was purchased by M.C. Herd a meat processing company based in Geelong.

Mansfield’s livestock carrier James Shaw offered his services for free to transport the cattle to Shepparton which was much appreciated by Delatite Station.

Do It for Dolly Day was Friday 8 May with various activities across Australia being run as fundraisers for Dolly’s Dream throughout this month.

“As a father and as someone living in a rural community, I believe strongly in the message of Dollys Dream,” said Mark.

“Bullying can have serious, long-term impacts and it's vital that kids know that they’re not alone and that support is available”.

He agreed raising funds for a good cause was a good team building exercise for his staff.

“Absolutely.

“Fundraising for a good cause brings people together and gives the team a real sense of shared purpose,” said Mark.

Reflecting on recent drought and bushfire scenarios and the impact for those on the land the local farmer acknowledged there is a lot of work going on around mental health in rural areas.

“Rural life presents real challenges and that can take a toll on mental health.

“Supporting kids and families means staying connected as communities.

“Encouraging open conversations and making sure people know help is available,” Mark said.

Despite the doom and gloom that seems so pervasive at the moment, there are many positives for those living in country areas.

“Despite the challenges, rural communities have a strong sense of mateship and connection.

“People rally around each other, support local causes and take pride in where they live.

“That community spirit is a real positive of life in country areas,” concluded Mark.