Final score 7.8 50 to 0.1 1

Goals: Rekers 3, Davidson 1, Guppy 1 Schultz 1 Berriman 1

The Mansfield Vetinary Clinic best on ground: Scarlett Potter

The DPG Real Estate second best: Saige Neave

The FoodWorks third best: Hannah Berriman

The Anvil Brewery fourth best: Chloe Rekers

The Tectonic Civil 5th best: Cat O’Brien

After a strong preseason, Mansfield’s senior women’s side came out firing in their Round 1 clash against Tatura Football Netball Club under lights on Friday night.

In what was one of the few Friday night fixtures for the season, and the opening game of the competition, the team was eager to showcase women’s football in front of a home crowd.

With a mix of exciting new recruits and returning players from the club’s inaugural season, there was a quiet confidence that this group was capable of making an early statement.

The preparation leading into the match had been excellent, and the players carried that momentum into the opening quarter.

After a brief period of resistance from Tatura, Mansfield began to assert control late in the term, with goals to Chloe Rekers and Phoebe Guppy helping the side build early scoreboard pressure.

Guppy’s inclusion was a major boost, with the young talent making herself available for Round 1 despite usually playing in Melbourne and with the Murray bushrangers

Mansfield’s work around stoppages, combined with relentless defensive pressure and strong structure behind the ball, proved difficult for Tatura to handle. That trend continued into the second quarter, where Mansfield again controlled much of the play.

While Tatura showed glimpses through the midfield, Mansfield’s defensive setup consistently shut down their forward movement.

The home side added 1.2 for the quarter but could easily have extended their lead further.

Despite having no bench rotations available, Mansfield entered halftime in a strong position and made only minor tactical adjustments. The focus shifted to controlling the middle of the ground, both offensively and defensively, and limiting Tatura’s ability to move the ball through the corridor.

The response after the break was immediate.

Mansfield began using the corridor more effectively while also blocking Tatura’s access through the middle, forcing them wide and cutting off scoring opportunities.

The defensive unit held firm, restricting Tatura to just a handful of inside 50 entries in the second half, while Mansfield’s forwards continued to apply pressure and create repeat opportunities.

The result was a dominant second half performance, with Mansfield running out convincing winners and putting a significant score on the board in a statement start to the season.

Standout performances came from Scarlett Potter, one of the club’s new recruits, who was outstanding through the midfield, well supported by Hannah Berriman in what was arguably her best game in three years.

Supported through the midfield by returning star Amy Starzer and Tahlia Middleton.

Chloe Rekers was once again dangerous in front of goal, finishing opportunities that few others would convert.

While Mim Davidson and Pheobe Guppy were lively up forward and creating opportunities just with their pressure.

Defensively, co-captains Saige and Cat led from the front supported this year by Kinsley Wilkinson, consistently repelling Tatura’s forward entries and setting the tone with their pressure and positioning.

The match also marked several milestones for the club, with multiple players making their Mansfield debuts, alongside others playing their first ever game of football.

All contributed strongly in what was an impressive team performance.

It was an ideal start to the season for Mansfield, and a clear sign of what this group is capable of.

With momentum on their side, the focus now turns to next week against Nathalia.

A big thankyou to everyone who came down and watched supported, the crowd was electric and the twilight timeslot is a perfect spot to showcase the women's game and we hope for more to come.