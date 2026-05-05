Mansfield had a point to prove on Saturday.

They made it early and didn't let up, knocking off Shepparton United by 37 points at Deakin Reserve, 17.14 (116) to 11.13 (79).

After letting games slip in the previous two rounds, the Eagles came out switched on and controlled territory from the first bounce, taking a 15-point lead into the break.

The second quarter was more of the same — cleaner ball use, better connection inside 50 and a growing stranglehold around the contest.

By half-time the margin had stretched to 27 and Mansfield were firmly in the driver's seat.

The third quarter has been a soft spot in recent weeks, but the Eagles didn't flinch when the Demons pushed back.

They absorbed the pressure and responded with five goals for the term to effectively ice the contest.

Callum Brown was the focal point up forward, finishing with five goals in a commanding display.

Matthew King and Al Bennett added three each, giving the Eagles multiple scoring options and ensuring they were never reliant on a single avenue to goal.

Through the middle, Max Mahoney, Sam Thomson and Campbell Smedley provided drive and composure, while King's influence across both the midfield and forward line was a feature of the win.

Despite the loss, Angus Hicks, Jordan Haynes, Jensen Dowling, Samuel McInneny and Matthew Casey were the Demon's standouts in a side that never stopped competing.

Brown, Mahoney, King, Thomson and Smedley were named among the best for Mansfield in what was, above all else, a four-quarter effort — controlled, composed and complete.

Exactly what the Eagles needed.

Head coach Mitch Wareham said," I was veery pleased with the game and the results.

"At half time we had a good lead and overall it was the performance was good by the whole team.

"But from the start we put the pressure on Shepp leading by 27 points and it paid off.

"We seem to play well at Deakin - the ground suits us.

There were a few players that stood out but overall the team played as a team, everyone contributed well, and the success showed that," Wareham said.

Sam Thomson and Matt King along with Callum Brown and Max Mahoney all stood out in the game.

"To date this season we have won four games and lost two so we are sitting well up on the ladder.

Earlier in the day, the Reserves fell short, going down to Shepparton United by 53 points, 16.8 (104) to 7.9 (51).

Andrew Thomson, David Holliday, Riley Angel, Mitchell Pentony and James Herridge were the best for Mansfield in a tough afternoon.

Earlier still, the Mansfield U18s went agonisingly close, falling by just one point in a nailbiter, 8.11 (59) to 9.4 (58).

Mansfield led deep into the game but couldn't hold on in a heartbreaking finish.

Liam Smith, Noah Pigdon, Sam Kynnersley, Cruz Purday and Hayden Desmond were the standouts for the young Eagles.

The Eagles return home this Saturday to face the Mooroopna Cats — a side fresh off a belting from Echuca and, like Mansfield, still searching for consistency early in the season.