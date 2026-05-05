Inspired by an ABC Landline program focusing on the affects of the 2026 bushfires had on sports persons in local football / netball games and other sports, Mansfield Football Netball Club has chipped in with funding support.

The program also focused on the BlazeAid volunteer organisation that helps rebuild affected farms.

MFNC president Bo Christopher said, “as a club we wanted to do something to help not only the farmers but those who are helping with the recovery".

“Many sports participants could not take part in their local matches due to commitments either with firefighting or farm recoveries, so we decided to do some fund raising to help out,” Christopher said.

“The best way we could help was to raise some money and donate to BlazeAid who are helping our local farmers and who came in straight after the fires to help replace fencing.

“What a great community group this is.

“We reached out to our Melbourne network for three major items which we could auction off,” Christopher said.

The Victorian Racing Club, Carlton United Breweries and the AFL Victoria all came up trumps and donated items to the value of around $5000.

“At an auction in the clubrooms following the Easter Saturday games those items were auctioned and raised $6000.

“Auctioneer was Tom Davies from Nutrient, Mansfield and the club was very appreciative of his assistance.”

A cheque presentation was held in late April to BlazeAid camp supervisor for the Longwood/Alexandra region's Cheryle Foster in front of MFNC footballers and netballers while at training.

Ms Foster said the money was very much appreciated and the donation from the football netball club will go a long way to supporting BlazeAid in the Longwood fire recovery efforts.

She said a total of 1500kms of fencing is the task before BlazeAid in this area alone which covers, Merton, Alexandra, Ruffy, Highlands, Gobur and all the way down to Eildon.

"This will be a long-term recovery effort for BlazeAid which will be here to help out for as long as it takes," she said.

Ms Foster also said BlazeAid was looking for more volunteers for this recovery project and anyone willing to take up a challenge can contact her at the Alexandra BlazeAid camp.