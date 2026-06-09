A surprise pre-season dump of snow caught some motorists unaware of the hazards of alpine driving last week, with several vehicles leaving the road on Mt Buller.

The incidents occurred just two days before the official start of the 2026 ski season after around 25cm of snow fell on Wednesday night, followed by a further 20–30cm on Thursday.

While the snowfall was welcomed by resort operators, at least three vehicles reportedly left the road on Thursday morning as drivers encountered snowy, wet and icy conditions.

The incidents serve as a timely reminder that alpine driving conditions differ significantly from those experienced throughout most of the year.

Motorists travelling to Mt Buller are reminded that snow chains must be carried by all vehicles and fitted when directed by roadside signage or authorised personnel.

Drivers are also encouraged to slow down and drive to the conditions, particularly during snowfall when visibility can change quickly and snow may fall from trees onto roads and vehicles.

Authorities recommend checking tyres, battery condition, coolant levels and vehicle heating and demisting systems before travelling to the alpine region.

Visitors should also follow directions from parking attendants and use designated parking areas.

With strong early-season snowfalls already arriving, drivers are being urged to take extra care and allow additional travel time when heading to the mountain.