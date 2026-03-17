Local schools were forced to navigate a morning of digital uncertainty on Wednesday 11 March, as a widespread technical disruption hampered the first day of NAPLAN testing across Australia.

The issue, which primarily affected the online login portal for the year five, seven and nine writing assessments, prompted an apology from the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA).

While the glitch sent shockwaves through classrooms nationwide, Mansfield students have been praised by local educators for their calm response to the situation.

At Mansfield Primary School, Principal Nicole Salmon confirmed that students were among those caught in the disruption.

"I would like to congratulate the year five students on the way they handled the situation," Ms Salmon said.

"They showed great resilience and flexibility as we worked through the changes together, and we were very proud of how they responded."

The sentiment was echoed at St Mary’s Primary School, where the year five writing test had to be unexpectedly postponed.

Principal Mary Dunstan noted that while the sudden change was disappointing, the school community rallied together.

"While such challenges are a part of life, our team worked tirelessly to ensure every child felt supported and that their wellbeing remained our top priority," Ms Dunstan said.

"The children showed incredible spirit and resilience, adapting beautifully as our school community adjusted the testing schedule together."

Ms. Dunstan extended her thanks to the community for the "care and kindness" shown during the morning, adding that staff and students are now focused on completing the remaining requirements of the assessment process.

Meanwhile, Mansfield Secondary College (MSC) managed to navigate the glitch with minimal delay.

Julian Perry, Head of Curriculum, reported that year seven students experienced temporary disruptions that were resolved within 20 minutes.

"On the advice of ACARA, extra time equivalent to that lost was added for all to ensure equity," Mr Perry said.

"In true MSC fashion, our students coped remarkably well with the disruption and we are proud of their efforts."

In contrast to the digital hurdles elsewhere, Mansfield Steiner School remained largely unaffected.

The school continues to conduct NAPLAN on paper for both year three and year five students, and no disruptions were reported for their secondary students using the online platform.

The technical failure began at approximately 9.20am, just as thousands of students were attempting to begin their writing tasks.

ACARA CEO Stephen Gniel issued a statement confirming the issue was resolved by 11.15am, with schools given the "green light" to resume by 11.30am.

"I recognize that this caused disruptions in a significant number of schools and for that we apologise unreservedly," Mr Gniel said.

"We have measures in place to ensure students are not disadvantaged as a result of this technical issue."

Mr. Gniel confirmed that year three students were not impacted as their writing tests are still completed on paper.

He also noted that Western Australian schools had not yet begun testing due to time zone differences.

"Education Services Australia will conduct a full and thorough technical investigation so we can understand the cause of the issue," Mr Gniel said.

Despite the resolution, the glitch has reignited debate over the reliability of the national online testing infrastructure.

Federal Education Minister Jason Clare labelled the situation "not good enough", though ACARA has indicated there are no current plans to abandon the online format in favour of a return to paper-based testing.

For Mansfield students, the day served as an unplanned lesson in resilience and flexibility - traits their principals say they passed with flying colours.