Recently, I was disappointed to read an article in the Herald Sun titled ‘Future of Victorian public schools at risk under sweeping state government review’.

In the article, Victorian Education Minister Ben Carroll delivered an excellent piece of election-year rhetoric.

“There will be no school closures – our government doesn’t close schools, we open them,” he said.

It sounds excellent, but is it true?

When you look at what is happening to the Mansfield Secondary College annexe (‘the annexe’) on Mt Buller, the statement does not check out.

An institution that has strengthened the bond between the Mansfield Shire and Mt Buller communities since its opening in 1996 is being shut down.

Why?

Community members, including students and their parents, have stepped forward and asked Mansfield Shire councillors to advocate on their behalf because they feel they have been left without a voice in a matter that significantly impacts them.

Mansfield Shire Council, along with various stakeholders on the mountain and throughout the shire, has met with representatives of Mansfield Secondary College and the Department of Education to discuss the uncertain future of the school.

We have offered our support to do whatever we can to help the annexe continue operating on Mt Buller in 2026 and beyond.

We have been told that any decision regarding the ongoing operation of the annexe would ultimately require ministerial approval.

Despite the significance of this matter for students, families and the broader community, numerous requests seeking an update on the proposed closure have not been responded to by the department.

The absence of communication has created considerable uncertainty and concern among stakeholders.

If the annexe were to close permanently, the negative consequences are likely to be far-reaching and long-lasting.

The education provided by the annexe, with former students such as Olympic gold medallist Jakara Anthony among its success stories, is only part of the story.

The annexe provides immense value to the Mt Buller community and its connection with Mansfield.

It is critical in supporting students wanting to participate in athlete development pathway programs and has significant benefits for commercial businesses and real estate, benefits which flow through to the Mansfield community.

The pathway to the mountain is important to Mansfield Shire.

Closing the annexe will make opportunities for children to experience the snow more difficult by increasing costs and travel time.

This potentially closes a viable career pathway for a growing community that requires job growth, not job losses.

The mountain is a 45-minute drive from Mansfield Secondary College and the closest school bus departs from Mirimbah, forcing parents working on Mt Buller to drive their children down an ice- and snow-covered road early every weekday morning.

This is a safety concern.

Council has made the Minister for Education and senior departmental officials aware of these concerns.

Given Victoria is the Education State and our Minister for Education is telling us his government does not close schools, it would be a tragedy to close this unique and important community asset without making every effort to promote it, support it and do whatever else is needed to make the annexe a long-term, financially sustainable service.

We stand ready to assist and look forward to the Minister for Education convincing us that his government does not shut down schools.

Mayor, Cr Steve Rabie