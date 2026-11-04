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MSC Year 12 students onwards

<p>SCHOOL FRIENDS: Ava Mahoney, Tilly Thornton, Selina Green, Matilda Stumph, Maddie Clarke.</p>\\n
<p>SCHOOL FRIENDS: Ava Mahoney, Tilly Thornton, Selina Green, Matilda Stumph, Maddie Clarke.</p>\\n

SCHOOL FRIENDS: Ava Mahoney, Tilly Thornton, Selina Green, Matilda Stumph, Maddie Clarke.

MSC class of 2026 celebrated their final year with a dedicated celebration assembly.
November 4, 2026 • 12:12
Updated, November 4, 2026 • 12:12

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