MSC Year 12 students onwards

Another Year 12 cohort has walked the Mansfield Secondary College grounds as students for the last time, but before VCE exams and final VM assessments began, the graduating class had the chance to celebrate their final year. The Mansfield Secondary College community gathered to celebrate the 2026 Year 12 class in one final school assembly. Joined by fellow students, teaching staff, friends and family, the students enjoyed a dedicated assembly featuring a range of awards, musical performances and inspiring speeches. The assembly focused on community, with school staff and guest speakers sharing how rural communities such as Mansfield can foster a range of opportunities for present and past students. Past student Prabh Sandhu was among the guest speakers, sharing his own journey at Mansfield Secondary College and the decisions that led him along his career path. Now in his fourth year of medical school, Prabh reflected on the value of coming from a rural community, sharing stories of the many people he has met in Melbourne and other parts of Australia through their connection to Mansfield. The theme continued as community members joined the celebration to present students with awards. Produce Store owner Dean Belle presented several community awards to students who had been involved in the local community. Wayne ‘Alf’ Hodges and Neil Moehr also presented awards on behalf of Mansfield Lodge. Students were also presented with awards for academic achievement, including awards from NE Tracks LLEN, Head Start and faculty awards for high-performing students in each VCE and VM subject. The assembly closed with the Year 12 band playing a fitting instrumental version of Radiohead’s ‘No Surprises’. Year 12 students then gathered for morning tea to celebrate with friends and family and be presented with their brick to join the row commemorating past Mansfield Secondary College graduating classes. Students now move on to the final weeks of exams, work and travel, but they will always carry the many memories of their education in Mansfield. We wish the class of 2026 all the best.